Kahoot sees $190-200 Million Invoiced Revenue in 2022

Kahoot organic user growth continued with 30.9 million active accounts, up 25% YoY.

Kahoot reached more than 1.1 million paid subscriptions across all services

Kahoot invoiced revenue (billings) was $39.7 million in the fourth quarter, up 126% YoY

Kahoot Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) of $133 million, up 122% YoY

Kahoot 2022 ambition is $190-200 million in invoiced revenue

Kahoot 2022 operational cost base is expected to represent approx. 70% of invoiced revenue

