Pandora Seen Rising 3% After Revenue Beat in Surprise Report

(PLX AI) – Pandora shares should rise 3% today after fourth-quarter revenue beat consensus estimates in a surprise release last night, analysts said.Pandora Q4 sales DKK 9,000 million vs. estimate DKK 8,600 million, while EBIT margin was 30% for the …

  • (PLX AI) – Pandora shares should rise 3% today after fourth-quarter revenue beat consensus estimates in a surprise release last night, analysts said.
  • Pandora Q4 sales DKK 9,000 million vs. estimate DKK 8,600 million, while EBIT margin was 30% for the quarter
  • Pandora is showing very strong revenue growth, driven by the U.S., Italy and Germany, DNB said
  • Consensus for 2021 EBIT should come up by about 3% and a similar positive share price reaction should be expected, DNB said
  • Pandora delivered sell-out growth of 10% in the final quarter, despite a tough comparison, versus consensus of 6%, SEB said
  • These results are further evidence of a turnaround, SEB said
  • The share should outperform the market significantly today: SEB


