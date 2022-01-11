Pandora Seen Rising 3% After Revenue Beat in Surprise Report (PLX AI) – Pandora shares should rise 3% today after fourth-quarter revenue beat consensus estimates in a surprise release last night, analysts said.Pandora Q4 sales DKK 9,000 million vs. estimate DKK 8,600 million, while EBIT margin was 30% for the … (PLX AI) – Pandora shares should rise 3% today after fourth-quarter revenue beat consensus estimates in a surprise release last night, analysts said.

Pandora Q4 sales DKK 9,000 million vs. estimate DKK 8,600 million, while EBIT margin was 30% for the quarter

Pandora is showing very strong revenue growth, driven by the U.S., Italy and Germany, DNB said

Consensus for 2021 EBIT should come up by about 3% and a similar positive share price reaction should be expected, DNB said

Pandora delivered sell-out growth of 10% in the final quarter, despite a tough comparison, versus consensus of 6%, SEB said

These results are further evidence of a turnaround, SEB said

The share should outperform the market significantly today: SEB



Wertpapier

Pandora Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 11.01.2022, 08:52 | | 29 0 | 0 11.01.2022, 08:52 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer