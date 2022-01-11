Pandora Seen Rising 3% After Revenue Beat in Surprise Report
(PLX AI) – Pandora shares should rise 3% today after fourth-quarter revenue beat consensus estimates in a surprise release last night, analysts said.Pandora Q4 sales DKK 9,000 million vs. estimate DKK 8,600 million, while EBIT margin was 30% for the …
- (PLX AI) – Pandora shares should rise 3% today after fourth-quarter revenue beat consensus estimates in a surprise release last night, analysts said.
- Pandora Q4 sales DKK 9,000 million vs. estimate DKK 8,600 million, while EBIT margin was 30% for the quarter
- Pandora is showing very strong revenue growth, driven by the U.S., Italy and Germany, DNB said
- Consensus for 2021 EBIT should come up by about 3% and a similar positive share price reaction should be expected, DNB said
- Pandora delivered sell-out growth of 10% in the final quarter, despite a tough comparison, versus consensus of 6%, SEB said
- These results are further evidence of a turnaround, SEB said
- The share should outperform the market significantly today: SEB
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0