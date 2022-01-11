Sinch Opens 5% Up After Goldman Says Buy on 45% Upside
(PLX AI) – Sinch shares opened up 5% after Goldman initiated the stock with a buy recommendation, seeing 45% upside.Sinch is well positioned to benefit in a market of $57 billion, as it supports a wide range of communication channels in a fragmented …
- Sinch is well positioned to benefit in a market of $57 billion, as it supports a wide range of communication channels in a fragmented market, Goldman said
- The company has solid organic growth, with additional potential from M&A, analysts said
- Price target SEK 150
