GN Store Nord Opens Up 5% as Carnegie Upgrades to Buy
(PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares opened up 5% after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold.GN's acquisition of SteelSeries gives it a much stronger position in a fast growing market for audio, visual and gaming hardware, Carnegie saidThe …
- (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares opened up 5% after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- GN's acquisition of SteelSeries gives it a much stronger position in a fast growing market for audio, visual and gaming hardware, Carnegie said
- The strength of GN's Jabra brand in headsets and earbuds is likely to support the move into new categories such as speakers, video collaboration and webcams, the analyst said
- GN deserves a premium valuation to peers such as Logitech and Plantronics, Carnegie said
- Price target of DKK 445 implies 18% upside from yesterday's close
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0