GN Store Nord Opens Up 5% as Carnegie Upgrades to Buy (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares opened up 5% after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold.GN's acquisition of SteelSeries gives it a much stronger position in a fast growing market for audio, visual and gaming hardware, Carnegie saidThe … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares opened up 5% after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold.

GN's acquisition of SteelSeries gives it a much stronger position in a fast growing market for audio, visual and gaming hardware, Carnegie said

The strength of GN's Jabra brand in headsets and earbuds is likely to support the move into new categories such as speakers, video collaboration and webcams, the analyst said

GN deserves a premium valuation to peers such as Logitech and Plantronics, Carnegie said

Price target of DKK 445 implies 18% upside from yesterday's close Wertpapier

GN Store Nord Aktie





