Hexpol Has Limited Upside Potential, DNB Says in Downgrade
- (PLX AI) – Hexpol faces pressure from raw material price inflation and has limited upside potential from the current share price, DNB said, cutting the stock to hold from buy.
- Short-term growth is negatively affected by stop-start automative production, DNB said
- Cost-cutting has been impressive and led to strong margin performance, but there is limited scope for further fixed-cost reductions, DNB said
- Price target SEK 125, while Hexpol is currently trading around SEK 117.55
