RWE to Invest EUR 40 Million in 43 MW Spanish Wind Farm (PLX AI) – RWE gives the green light to its 17th Spanish wind farm.RWE to invest over 40 million euros in the 43 megawatts Rea Unificado projectConstruction to start in first quarter of 2022, commissioning planned for end of 2022 (PLX AI) – RWE gives the green light to its 17th Spanish wind farm.

RWE to invest over 40 million euros in the 43 megawatts Rea Unificado project

Construction to start in first quarter of 2022, commissioning planned for end of 2022

