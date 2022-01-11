Henkel Rises After BofA Upgrades on Valuation
(PLX AI) – Henkel shares rose 2% after Bank of America analysts upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, saying the discount to peers has gone too far.Price target raised to EUR 90 from EUR 88Derating over the last six years was justified, but now …
- (PLX AI) – Henkel shares rose 2% after Bank of America analysts upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, saying the discount to peers has gone too far.
- Price target raised to EUR 90 from EUR 88
- Derating over the last six years was justified, but now the valuation discount is overdone, BofA said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0