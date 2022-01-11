PGS Dives 11% After Disappointing Q4 MultiClient Late Sales
(PLX AI) – PGS shares fell more than 11% after fourth-quarter late-sales revenues missed analyst expectations. MultiClient late sales revenues were approximately $81 million in Q4, as the winter season has become more challenging than expected, the …
- (PLX AI) – PGS shares fell more than 11% after fourth-quarter late-sales revenues missed analyst expectations.
- MultiClient late sales revenues were approximately $81 million in Q4, as the winter season has become more challenging than expected, the company said
- We continue to see insufficient cash flow to meet H2 debt maturities, expecting yet another refinancing, SEB analysts said, maintaining a sell rating on the stock
