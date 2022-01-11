PGS Dives 11% After Disappointing Q4 MultiClient Late Sales (PLX AI) – PGS shares fell more than 11% after fourth-quarter late-sales revenues missed analyst expectations. MultiClient late sales revenues were approximately $81 million in Q4, as the winter season has become more challenging than expected, the … (PLX AI) – PGS shares fell more than 11% after fourth-quarter late-sales revenues missed analyst expectations.

MultiClient late sales revenues were approximately $81 million in Q4, as the winter season has become more challenging than expected, the company said

We continue to see insufficient cash flow to meet H2 debt maturities, expecting yet another refinancing, SEB analysts said, maintaining a sell rating on the stock Wertpapier

PGS Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 11.01.2022, 10:41 | | 53 0 | 0 11.01.2022, 10:41 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer