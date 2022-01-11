Kahoot Falls More Than 4% on Weaker Growth in Q4 (PLX AI) – Kahoot shares fell more than 4% after the company reported lower than expected invoiced revenues and paid subscriber numbers for the fourth quarter.The underperformance was driven by weaker subscriptions within the School segment, … (PLX AI) – Kahoot shares fell more than 4% after the company reported lower than expected invoiced revenues and paid subscriber numbers for the fourth quarter.

The underperformance was driven by weaker subscriptions within the School segment, affected by omicron and various restrictions at the end of the year

The share price decline is an overreaction, as Kahoot's operational cash flow remains strong, analysts at SEB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock

Kahoot Aktie





