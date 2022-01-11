Kahoot Falls More Than 4% on Weaker Growth in Q4
(PLX AI) – Kahoot shares fell more than 4% after the company reported lower than expected invoiced revenues and paid subscriber numbers for the fourth quarter.The underperformance was driven by weaker subscriptions within the School segment, …
- The underperformance was driven by weaker subscriptions within the School segment, affected by omicron and various restrictions at the end of the year
- The share price decline is an overreaction, as Kahoot's operational cash flow remains strong, analysts at SEB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock
- Price target NOK 70
