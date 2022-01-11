Avanza, Nordnet Seeing Continued Increase in Customer Activity, DNB Says in Buy Recommendation (PLX AI) – Avanza and Nordnet continue to see growth in customer activity and increased public interest in investing, DNB analysts said, reiterating buy recommendations on the stocks. Price target raised to SEK 380 from SEK 365 for Avanza and to SEK … (PLX AI) – Avanza and Nordnet continue to see growth in customer activity and increased public interest in investing, DNB analysts said, reiterating buy recommendations on the stocks.

Price target raised to SEK 380 from SEK 365 for Avanza and to SEK 300 from SEK 190 for Nordnet

Nordnet has a strong product offering and high customer satisfaction, DNB said

Avanza is underestimated for its ability to improve earnings despite the pandemic and should perform above consensus, DNB said

Avanza is likely to increase its ROE target at the Q4 report, while Nordnet should increase its customer growth target, DNB said Wertpapier

Avanza Bank Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 11.01.2022, 10:52 | | 40 0 | 0 11.01.2022, 10:52 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer