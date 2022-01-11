PREVIEW: B&O Seen Keeping Guidance Unchanged, with Focus on Component Shortages (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen is seen maintaining its guidance unchanged for the full fiscal year in its second-quarter report due tomorrow. The current outlook is revenue off DKK 2.9-3.1 billion, EBIT margin before special items 2-4%, and free cash … (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen is seen maintaining its guidance unchanged for the full fiscal year in its second-quarter report due tomorrow.

The current outlook is revenue off DKK 2.9-3.1 billion, EBIT margin before special items 2-4%, and free cash flow DKK 0-100 million

Focus will be on comments about component shortages, which have led to EPS estimate revisions, analysts said

Demand for B&O products remains very strong, and the company's turnaround would have been further advanced if it weren't for the global component shortages and high freight costs, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 41)

B&O should report continued progress, with higher revenue likely neutralized by higher component costs, lower royalties and higher marketing spend, Danske said (buy, DKK 43)

The company is unlikely to lift its guidance at this stage, Danske said



