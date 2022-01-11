PREVIEW: B&O Seen Keeping Guidance Unchanged, with Focus on Component Shortages
- (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen is seen maintaining its guidance unchanged for the full fiscal year in its second-quarter report due tomorrow.
- The current outlook is revenue off DKK 2.9-3.1 billion, EBIT margin before special items 2-4%, and free cash flow DKK 0-100 million
- Focus will be on comments about component shortages, which have led to EPS estimate revisions, analysts said
- Demand for B&O products remains very strong, and the company's turnaround would have been further advanced if it weren't for the global component shortages and high freight costs, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 41)
- B&O should report continued progress, with higher revenue likely neutralized by higher component costs, lower royalties and higher marketing spend, Danske said (buy, DKK 43)
- The company is unlikely to lift its guidance at this stage, Danske said
