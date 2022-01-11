Genmab Rises as Nordea Says Buy on Good Risk/Reward, Rich Pipeline
(PLX AI) – Genmab shares rose 2.7% after Nordea raised its price target on the stock to DKK 3,304 from DKK 3,191 and reiterated a buy recommendation. Genmab has good risk/reward for arbitration in its Johnson & Johnson dispute at the current stock …
- Genmab has good risk/reward for arbitration in its Johnson & Johnson dispute at the current stock price, Nordea said
- The biotech company has stellar fundamentals and a strongly growing top line, Nordea said
- Genmab's rich pipeline is likely to deliver several triggers this year, the analysts said
- Meanwhile, a peak sales forecast of $12.5 billion for DArzalex/Faspro may be conservative, Nordea said
