Genmab Rises as Nordea Says Buy on Good Risk/Reward, Rich Pipeline (PLX AI) – Genmab shares rose 2.7% after Nordea raised its price target on the stock to DKK 3,304 from DKK 3,191 and reiterated a buy recommendation. Genmab has good risk/reward for arbitration in its Johnson & Johnson dispute at the current stock … (PLX AI) – Genmab shares rose 2.7% after Nordea raised its price target on the stock to DKK 3,304 from DKK 3,191 and reiterated a buy recommendation.

Genmab has good risk/reward for arbitration in its Johnson & Johnson dispute at the current stock price, Nordea said

The biotech company has stellar fundamentals and a strongly growing top line, Nordea said

Genmab's rich pipeline is likely to deliver several triggers this year, the analysts said

Meanwhile, a peak sales forecast of $12.5 billion for DArzalex/Faspro may be conservative, Nordea said

