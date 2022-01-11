Aptiv Buys Wind River from TPG for $4.3 Billion in Cash
- (PLX AI) – Aptiv buys Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash.
- Used on over two billion edge devices across more than 1,700 customers globally, Wind River's software enables the secure development, deployment, operations and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems
- Wind River generated approximately $400 million in revenues in 2021
