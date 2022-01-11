PerkinElmer Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus (PLX AI) – PerkinElmer anticipates reported and organic revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2021 of approximately -1% and -12%, respectively.PerkinElmer adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be at least $2.40 for … (PLX AI) – PerkinElmer anticipates reported and organic revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2021 of approximately -1% and -12%, respectively.

PerkinElmer adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be at least $2.40 for the fourth quarter; consensus is $2.18

PerkinElmer expects to report fourth quarter 2021 COVID related revenues of approximately $320 million

Non-COVID organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 10% Wertpapier

