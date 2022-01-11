ExxonMobil Expands Biofuels Interest, Buys 49.9% Stake in Norway's Biojet (PLX AI) – ExxonMobil expands interest in biofuels, acquires 49.9% stake in Norway's Biojet AS.Biojet AS is a Norwegian biofuels company that plans to convert forestry and wood-based construction waste into lower-emissions biofuels and biofuel … (PLX AI) – ExxonMobil expands interest in biofuels, acquires 49.9% stake in Norway's Biojet AS.

Biojet AS is a Norwegian biofuels company that plans to convert forestry and wood-based construction waste into lower-emissions biofuels and biofuel components

Agreement includes offtake agreements for up to 3 million barrels per year

