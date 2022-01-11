checkAd

ExxonMobil Expands Biofuels Interest, Buys 49.9% Stake in Norway's Biojet

(PLX AI) – ExxonMobil expands interest in biofuels, acquires 49.9% stake in Norway's Biojet AS.Biojet AS is a Norwegian biofuels company that plans to convert forestry and wood-based construction waste into lower-emissions biofuels and biofuel …

  • (PLX AI) – ExxonMobil expands interest in biofuels, acquires 49.9% stake in Norway's Biojet AS.
  • Biojet AS is a Norwegian biofuels company that plans to convert forestry and wood-based construction waste into lower-emissions biofuels and biofuel components
  • Agreement includes offtake agreements for up to 3 million barrels per year

