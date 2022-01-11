Helma FY Order Intake Rises 43%, Above Guidance of 20-25% (PLX AI) – Helma reports record new order intake in 2021.Helma consolidated new order intake EUR 446.6 million in the 2021 financial year, up 43%Says unexpected discontinuation of the subsidy for newbuilds as of January 31, 2022 has led to marked … (PLX AI) – Helma reports record new order intake in 2021.

Helma consolidated new order intake EUR 446.6 million in the 2021 financial year, up 43%

Says unexpected discontinuation of the subsidy for newbuilds as of January 31, 2022 has led to marked accelerated purchasing effects on new order intake in the fourth quarter of 2021, which are estimated to amount to up to 10 % of the total new order intake

Even excluding these accelerated purchasing effects, however, new order intake would have stood above the EUR 400 million level, representing growth of around 30 %

The company's guidance from July 2021 envisaged growth in new order intake for the past financial year in the magnitude of 20-25%



