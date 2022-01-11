Jyske Bank FY Pretax Profit Higher Than Expected; Gives New Outlook for 2022 (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank FY 2021 pretax profit DKK 4,027 million vs. estimate DKK 3,900 million.FY 2021 EPS DKK 42Reports increasing lending growth, particularly to corporate clients, and extra costs of DKK 165 million from recognizing as an expense … (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank FY 2021 pretax profit DKK 4,027 million vs. estimate DKK 3,900 million.

FY 2021 EPS DKK 42

Reports increasing lending growth, particularly to corporate clients, and extra costs of DKK 165 million from recognizing as an expense remaining activated costs for a capital market program

Loan impairment charges amounted to an income of DKK 218 million in 2021

Outlook FY 2022 EPS DKK 40-46

Outlook FY 2022 profit after tax DKK 2,700-3,100 million

This is based on a continued high level of activity in the Danish economy and resultant increased lending volumes as well as a continued good credit quality

Tight cost management is maintained and an unchanged approach to capital distribution is planned, the bank said



Wertpapier

Jyske Bank Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 11.01.2022, 13:20 | | 39 0 | 0 11.01.2022, 13:20 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer