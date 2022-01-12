VAT Group Sees FY Revenue CHF 901 Million; Q1 Guidance CHF 270-280 Million
(PLX AI) – VAT Group FY revenue CHF 901 million, higher than consensus of CHF 894 million.FY orders CHF 1,227 millionVAT Group Guidance for Q1 2022 net sales of CHF 270 - 280 millionIn the Valves segment, the business unit Semiconductor reported …
- FY orders CHF 1,227 million
- VAT Group Guidance for Q1 2022 net sales of CHF 270 - 280 million
- In the Valves segment, the business unit Semiconductor reported record results in 2021, as high capital investment in the semiconductor industry continued
- Strong order momentum in the Display & Solar business unit confirms that the bottom of the cycle has been reached in this market, while the Advanced Industrials business unit benefited from recovering industrial markets, supported by targeted growth initatives
- The Global Service segment also achieved record results driven by its increasing installed base, coupled with the high utilization levels in the semiconductor fabs that drove increased demand for spares and repairs as well as consumables
