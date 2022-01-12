TeamViewer Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA Margin 47% After Strong Q4 (PLX AI) – TeamViewer Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 47%, up from 44-46% previously.TeamViewer Q4 2021 total billings up 20% (17% at constant currencies)TeamViewer 2021 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 254m and EUR 257mTeamViewer … (PLX AI) – TeamViewer Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 47%, up from 44-46% previously.

TeamViewer Q4 2021 total billings up 20% (17% at constant currencies)

TeamViewer 2021 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 254m and EUR 257m

TeamViewer expects full year 2021 billings of around EUR 548m, consistent with the 2021 guidance (EUR 535m - 555m). This corresponds to a FY billings growth of 19% (20% cc)

