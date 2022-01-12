TeamViewer Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA Margin 47% After Strong Q4
(PLX AI) – TeamViewer Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 47%, up from 44-46% previously.TeamViewer Q4 2021 total billings up 20% (17% at constant currencies)TeamViewer 2021 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 254m and EUR 257mTeamViewer …
- (PLX AI) – TeamViewer Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 47%, up from 44-46% previously.
- TeamViewer Q4 2021 total billings up 20% (17% at constant currencies)
- TeamViewer 2021 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 254m and EUR 257m
- TeamViewer expects full year 2021 billings of around EUR 548m, consistent with the 2021 guidance (EUR 535m - 555m). This corresponds to a FY billings growth of 19% (20% cc)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0