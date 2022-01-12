Philips Q4 Revenue Below Consensus Expectations (PLX AI) – Philips Q4 revenue EUR 4,900 million vs. estimate EUR 5,234 million.This is around EUR 350 million lower than Philips’ earlier expectationsPhilips cites intensified global supply chain shortagesQ4 adjusted EBITA EUR 650 million, or 13% of … (PLX AI) – Philips Q4 revenue EUR 4,900 million vs. estimate EUR 5,234 million.

This is around EUR 350 million lower than Philips’ earlier expectations

Philips cites intensified global supply chain shortages

Q4 adjusted EBITA EUR 650 million, or 13% of sales, impacted by sales decline and higher supply costs

The supply chain headwinds combined with the impact related to the Philips Respironics recall amounted to an impact of approximately 5 percentage points on the Group’s full year comparable sales, the company said

Philips Respironics is increasing the field action provision by around EUR 225 million, mainly due to the higher volume of devices now requiring remediation and increased supply costs

Group comparable order intake growth in the fourth quarter has remained robust with 4% growth driven by double-digit-growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses



So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 31,92 € , was einem Rückgang von -5,56% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Koninklijke Philips Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 12.01.2022, 07:10 | | 74 0 | 0 12.01.2022, 07:10 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer