Philips Q4 Revenue Below Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) – Philips Q4 revenue EUR 4,900 million vs. estimate EUR 5,234 million.This is around EUR 350 million lower than Philips’ earlier expectationsPhilips cites intensified global supply chain shortagesQ4 adjusted EBITA EUR 650 million, or 13% of …
- (PLX AI) – Philips Q4 revenue EUR 4,900 million vs. estimate EUR 5,234 million.
- This is around EUR 350 million lower than Philips’ earlier expectations
- Philips cites intensified global supply chain shortages
- Q4 adjusted EBITA EUR 650 million, or 13% of sales, impacted by sales decline and higher supply costs
- The supply chain headwinds combined with the impact related to the Philips Respironics recall amounted to an impact of approximately 5 percentage points on the Group’s full year comparable sales, the company said
- Philips Respironics is increasing the field action provision by around EUR 225 million, mainly due to the higher volume of devices now requiring remediation and increased supply costs
- Group comparable order intake growth in the fourth quarter has remained robust with 4% growth driven by double-digit-growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0