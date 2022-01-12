Equinor Cuts Estimate to Mariner Reserves, Takes $1.8 Billion Impairment (PLX AI) – Equinor ASA: Revision to Mariner reserves.Cuts estimate of the total recoverable reserves in the Mariner field from an earlier assessment of approximately 275 mmbbl to about 180 mmbbl.The revision will result in an impairment in the … (PLX AI) – Equinor ASA: Revision to Mariner reserves.

Cuts estimate of the total recoverable reserves in the Mariner field from an earlier assessment of approximately 275 mmbbl to about 180 mmbbl.

The revision will result in an impairment in the region of USD 1.8 billion which will be reflected in IFRS net operating income for Equinor’s Exploration and Production International segment in Q4 2021 results

Equinor is the operator of Mariner with 65.11% equity Wertpapier

