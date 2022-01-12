CropEnergies Keeps FY Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – CropEnergies Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 150-185 million, unchanged.CropEnergies continues to expect revenues in a range of EUR 1,070 to EUR 1,110 million and operating profit of EUR 110 to EUR 140 million
