CropEnergies Keeps FY Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – CropEnergies Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 150-185 million, unchanged.CropEnergies continues to expect revenues in a range of EUR 1,070 to EUR 1,110 million and operating profit of EUR 110 to EUR 140 million (PLX AI) – CropEnergies Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 150-185 million, unchanged.

CropEnergies continues to expect revenues in a range of EUR 1,070 to EUR 1,110 million and operating profit of EUR 110 to EUR 140 million So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 13,61 € , was eine Steigerung von +6,65% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

CropEnergies Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 12.01.2022, 07:13 | | 64 0 | 0 12.01.2022, 07:13 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer