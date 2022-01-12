checkAd

Nordex Gets 43 MW Wind Turbine Order for Rea Unificado Project in Spain

(PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 43 MW from Spain from RWE Renewables Iberia.The manufacturer is supplying nine N149/4.X turbinesThe delivery and installation of the turbines on 105-metre tubular steel towers is planned for summer 2022The …

  • (PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 43 MW from Spain from RWE Renewables Iberia.
  • The manufacturer is supplying nine N149/4.X turbines
  • The delivery and installation of the turbines on 105-metre tubular steel towers is planned for summer 2022
  • The commissioning of the wind turbines with a nominal output of 4.8 MW is scheduled for the end of the same year

Autor: PLX AI
