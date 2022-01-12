Nordex Gets 43 MW Wind Turbine Order for Rea Unificado Project in Spain
(PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 43 MW from Spain from RWE Renewables Iberia.The manufacturer is supplying nine N149/4.X turbinesThe delivery and installation of the turbines on 105-metre tubular steel towers is planned for summer 2022The …
