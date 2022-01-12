Dustin Q1 Adjusted EBITA SEK 301 Million vs. Estimate SEK 287 Million
- (PLX AI) – Dustin Q1 revenue SEK 6,247 million vs. estimate SEK 5,900 million.
- Q1 organic growth 11%
- Q1 adjusted EBITA margin 4.8%
- Q1 EBIT SEK 251 million vs. estimate SEK 250 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS SEK 1.47
