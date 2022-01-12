Ørsted Buys 45% of Liquid Wind's FlagshipONE E-methanol Project in Sweden (PLX AI) – Ørsted partners with Liquid Wind and expands presence in green fuels with investment in large-scale e-methanol project in Sweden.Will acquire a 45 % ownership share of Liquid Wind AB’s FlagshipONE e-methanol projectFlagshipONE will have … (PLX AI) – Ørsted partners with Liquid Wind and expands presence in green fuels with investment in large-scale e-methanol project in Sweden.

Will acquire a 45 % ownership share of Liquid Wind AB’s FlagshipONE e-methanol project

FlagshipONE will have an electrolyser capacity of around 70 MW and is expected to produce 50,000 tonnes of e-methanol per year based on renewable hydrogen and biogenic CO2

The electrolysis producing the hydrogen will be powered by onshore wind, and the biogenic CO2 will be captured from the combined heat and power plant Hörneborgsverket in Örnsköldsvik in Sweden, where FlagshipONE will also be located

Ørsted and Liquid Wind AB expect to commission FlagshipONE in 2024, subject to final investment decision, which could happen as soon as 2022



