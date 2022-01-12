B&O Q2 Earnings Just Below Estimates; Outlook Unchanged as Expected
(PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen Q2 gross margin 44.4%.Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK 28 millionQ2 EBIT DKK 27 vs. estimate DKK 34 millionQ2 revenue DKK 809 million vs. estimate DKK 813 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 3.5%Q2 free cash flow DKK 11 millionOutlook FY …
- (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen Q2 gross margin 44.4%.
- Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK 28 million
- Q2 EBIT DKK 27 vs. estimate DKK 34 million
- Q2 revenue DKK 809 million vs. estimate DKK 813 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 3.5%
- Q2 free cash flow DKK 11 million
- Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,900-3,100 million (unchanged)
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 2-4% (unchanged)
- Outlook FY free cash flow DKK 0-100 million (unchanged)
- CEO says We continued to see high demand for our products among customers, and we grew across all regions and channels – despite the continuous challenges with supply
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0