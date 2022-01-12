DNB Rises 2% After Danske Upgrades on Improving Prospects (PLX AI) – DNB shares were up 2% in morning trading after Danske Bank analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying Norwegian banks were set for another good year.DNB in particular should see improving results, Danske saidDNB has an … (PLX AI) – DNB shares were up 2% in morning trading after Danske Bank analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying Norwegian banks were set for another good year.

DNB in particular should see improving results, Danske said

DNB has an attractive 7% yield and strong ROE accretion, which should lift valuation: Danske

Price target raised to NOK 230 from NOK 199 Wertpapier

DNB Bank Aktie





0 Kommentare

Autor: PLX AI | 12.01.2022, 09:59

