DNB Rises 2% After Danske Upgrades on Improving Prospects
(PLX AI) – DNB shares were up 2% in morning trading after Danske Bank analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying Norwegian banks were set for another good year.DNB in particular should see improving results, Danske saidDNB has an …
- (PLX AI) – DNB shares were up 2% in morning trading after Danske Bank analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying Norwegian banks were set for another good year.
- DNB in particular should see improving results, Danske said
- DNB has an attractive 7% yield and strong ROE accretion, which should lift valuation: Danske
- Price target raised to NOK 230 from NOK 199
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0