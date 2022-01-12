Kahoot Viral Growth, User Engagement Is Waning, DNB Says in Downgrade (PLX AI) – Kahoot is seeing signs of waning viral growth and user engagement, DNB analysts said, downgrading the stock to hold from buy. Shares are down 3%, after also falling yesterday after a trading updatePrice target cut to NOK 44 from NOK 75 at … (PLX AI) – Kahoot is seeing signs of waning viral growth and user engagement, DNB analysts said, downgrading the stock to hold from buy.

Shares are down 3%, after also falling yesterday after a trading update

Price target cut to NOK 44 from NOK 75 at DNB

Kahoot risks a possible sequential decline in billings in the current quarter, and 2022 guidance could be challenging to meet, DNB said

Meanwhile, Kepler Cheuvreux also cut its price target on Kahoot, to NOK 80 from NOK 82, but maintained a buy rating on the stock

Kahoot did not meet expectations for invoiced revenues, but it did well on paying subscribers, Kepler said



12.01.2022, 09:56

