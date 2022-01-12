Sweco Dives 6% as Danske Downgrades on Lagging Execution (PLX AI) – Sweco shares were down 6% in morning trading after Danske Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy.Execution on recruitment is lagging, leading to low organic growth, Danske saidSweco is vulnerable in the current rotation to value, and … (PLX AI) – Sweco shares were down 6% in morning trading after Danske Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy.

Execution on recruitment is lagging, leading to low organic growth, Danske said

Sweco is vulnerable in the current rotation to value, and the fourth quarter is not likely to deliver progress on organic growth despite easy comparisons, the analysts said

Price target unchanged at SEK 162 Wertpapier

Sweco Registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 12.01.2022, 10:02 | | 48 0 | 0 12.01.2022, 10:02 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer