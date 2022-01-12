Dustin Rises Almost 4% After Organic Growth Smashes Expectations (PLX AI) – Dustin shares rose almost 4% after first-quarter earnings beat expectations on all metrics. Dustin Q1 revenue SEK 6,247 million vs. estimate SEK 5,900 million, while adjusted EBITA was SEK 301 million, higher than consensus of SEK 287 … (PLX AI) – Dustin shares rose almost 4% after first-quarter earnings beat expectations on all metrics.

Dustin Q1 revenue SEK 6,247 million vs. estimate SEK 5,900 million, while adjusted EBITA was SEK 301 million, higher than consensus of SEK 287 million

Organic growth of 11% was especially positive, coming in almost 2 percentage points above consensus, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said

SME's and LCP segments grew by about 12% and 13% respectively, with SME margins strong, Kepler said

Kepler reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with price target SEK 121 Wertpapier

