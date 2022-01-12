BASF Partners with China BlueChemical, Wuhuan Engineering in CO2 Rich Marine Gas
(PLX AI) – BASF partners with China BlueChemical and Wuhuan Engineering to develop new technology for use of CO2 rich marine gas.BASF to develop and supply innovative catalyst solutions that enable CO2 direct utilization via reforming and synthesis …
- BASF to develop and supply innovative catalyst solutions that enable CO2 direct utilization via reforming and synthesis gas to chemicals
