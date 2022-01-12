Bang & Olufsen Falls 8% as Earnings Miss Amid Product Returns in Germany, Switzerland (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen shares fell 8% after second-quarter EBIT missed expectations, even as revenues were almost in line with consensus. Sales in EMEA were negatively impacted by controlled returns of mainly end-of-life products from a few … (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen shares fell 8% after second-quarter EBIT missed expectations, even as revenues were almost in line with consensus.

Sales in EMEA were negatively impacted by controlled returns of mainly end-of-life products from a few multi-brand partners in Germany and Switzerland, the company said

B&O said it identified some older slow-moving end-of-life On-the-go products in Germany and Switzerland and decided to make controlled product returns, which had an adverse impact on growth

On-the-go category revenue declined by 1.3% to DKK 222 million, partly driven by these controlled returns to safeguard the brand

Excluding returns, the On-the-go category grew about 7%, the company said

Portable speakers and headphones contributed positively, especially driven by strong growth in Americas, while earphones declined



