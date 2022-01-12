Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
(PLX AI) – Hochtief is likely to cut its dividend for 2021, analysts at Bank of America said, downgrading their recommendation on the stock to underperform from neutral.Shares fell 2% this morningPrice target cut to EUR 69 from EUR 72Hochtief …
- Shares fell 2% this morning
- Price target cut to EUR 69 from EUR 72
- Hochtief capital gains from Ventia stake partial sale are insufficient to offset the construction project write-down in Chile, BofA said
- Meanwhile, the share buyback announced in November is not progressing, BofA said
