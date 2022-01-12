SUSS Microtec Cuts EBIT Margin Outlook as Sales Miss Consensus (PLX AI) – SUSS MicroTec FY revenue EUR 261 million vs. estimate EUR 283 million.Previously the company expected sales of EUR 270-290 millionOrder entry EUR 336 millionOutlook FY EBIT margin 8-9.5%, down from 9-11% previouslyOutlook FY free cash … (PLX AI) – SUSS MicroTec FY revenue EUR 261 million vs. estimate EUR 283 million.

Previously the company expected sales of EUR 270-290 million

Order entry EUR 336 million

Outlook FY EBIT margin 8-9.5%, down from 9-11% previously

Outlook FY free cash flow EUR 12-18 million (unchanged)

Says increased cost base due to the growth-related capacity expansion, which cannot be offset as planned

