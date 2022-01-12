Bakkafrost Still Very Attractive Long-Term Opportunity, BofA Says (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost remains a very attractive long-term upside opportunity, analysts at Bank of America said, even as they cut their price target on the stock.Price target cut to NOK 740 from NOK 830, with recommendation unchanged at buyThe … (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost remains a very attractive long-term upside opportunity, analysts at Bank of America said, even as they cut their price target on the stock.

Price target cut to NOK 740 from NOK 830, with recommendation unchanged at buy

The combination of more freshwater capacity this summer and larger smolt over 2023-2027 will lead to a significant turnaround in Scotland, BofA said

Although the full upside potential may not realized for another 5 years, while near-term risks remain relatively high, investor confidence in this plan should rise, the analysts said

Bakkafrost is currently trading around NOK 579 So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 61,85 nkr , was einem Rückgang von -89,41% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Bakkafrost P/F Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 12.01.2022, 11:29 | | 33 0 | 0 12.01.2022, 11:29 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer