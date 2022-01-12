Bakkafrost Still Very Attractive Long-Term Opportunity, BofA Says
(PLX AI) – Bakkafrost remains a very attractive long-term upside opportunity, analysts at Bank of America said, even as they cut their price target on the stock.Price target cut to NOK 740 from NOK 830, with recommendation unchanged at buyThe …
- (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost remains a very attractive long-term upside opportunity, analysts at Bank of America said, even as they cut their price target on the stock.
- Price target cut to NOK 740 from NOK 830, with recommendation unchanged at buy
- The combination of more freshwater capacity this summer and larger smolt over 2023-2027 will lead to a significant turnaround in Scotland, BofA said
- Although the full upside potential may not realized for another 5 years, while near-term risks remain relatively high, investor confidence in this plan should rise, the analysts said
- Bakkafrost is currently trading around NOK 579
