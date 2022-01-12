Azimut Sees 2021 Net Profit EUR 600-605 Million, Exceeding Guidance (PLX AI) – Azimut FY 2021 net profit EUR 600-605 million, above earlier guidance of EUR 350-500 million.Azimut Net Inflows in 2021 of 18.7 billion Euro and Total Assets at 83.2 billion EuroStrong development of the private markets segment, with … (PLX AI) – Azimut FY 2021 net profit EUR 600-605 million, above earlier guidance of EUR 350-500 million.

Azimut Net Inflows in 2021 of 18.7 billion Euro and Total Assets at 83.2 billion Euro

Strong development of the private markets segment, with total AuM reaching 4.6 billion Euro Wertpapier

