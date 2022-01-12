Azimut Sees 2021 Net Profit EUR 600-605 Million, Exceeding Guidance
(PLX AI) – Azimut FY 2021 net profit EUR 600-605 million, above earlier guidance of EUR 350-500 million.Azimut Net Inflows in 2021 of 18.7 billion Euro and Total Assets at 83.2 billion EuroStrong development of the private markets segment, with …
- (PLX AI) – Azimut FY 2021 net profit EUR 600-605 million, above earlier guidance of EUR 350-500 million.
- Azimut Net Inflows in 2021 of 18.7 billion Euro and Total Assets at 83.2 billion Euro
- Strong development of the private markets segment, with total AuM reaching 4.6 billion Euro
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0