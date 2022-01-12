checkAd

Azimut Sees 2021 Net Profit EUR 600-605 Million, Exceeding Guidance

(PLX AI) – Azimut FY 2021 net profit EUR 600-605 million, above earlier guidance of EUR 350-500 million.Azimut Net Inflows in 2021 of 18.7 billion Euro and Total Assets at 83.2 billion EuroStrong development of the private markets segment, with …

  • (PLX AI) – Azimut FY 2021 net profit EUR 600-605 million, above earlier guidance of EUR 350-500 million.
  • Azimut Net Inflows in 2021 of 18.7 billion Euro and Total Assets at 83.2 billion Euro
  • Strong development of the private markets segment, with total AuM reaching 4.6 billion Euro
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
12.01.2022, 12:21  |  11   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Azimut Sees 2021 Net Profit EUR 600-605 Million, Exceeding Guidance (PLX AI) – Azimut FY 2021 net profit EUR 600-605 million, above earlier guidance of EUR 350-500 million.Azimut Net Inflows in 2021 of 18.7 billion Euro and Total Assets at 83.2 billion EuroStrong development of the private markets segment, with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Ørsted Buys 45% of Liquid Wind's FlagshipONE E-methanol Project in Sweden
BASF Starts Share Buyback Today; Up to EUR 3 Billion by End of 2023
AbbVie Sees 2025 Sales of Rinvoq, Skyrizi Over $15 Billion, Split Equally
Philips Q4 Revenue Below Consensus Expectations
ExxonMobil Expands Biofuels Interest, Buys 49.9% Stake in Norway's Biojet
DoorDash CEO Tony Xu Joins Meta Board of Directors
TeamViewer Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA Margin 47% After Strong Q4
Nokia Gives Up Early Gains as Analysts Say 2021 Upgrade Is One-Off
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Adidas to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 1 Billion in Q1 2022
Bayer Says BlueRock Therapeutics Closes First Cohort in Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced ...
Novo Nordisk Sees Some Wegovy Doses Available in Mid-January in United States
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Ørsted Buys 45% of Liquid Wind's FlagshipONE E-methanol Project in Sweden
BASF Starts Share Buyback Today; Up to EUR 3 Billion by End of 2023
RWE to Invest EUR 40 Million in 43 MW Spanish Wind Farm
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Stations Order Worth Over USD 6 Million
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
Norwegian Air Sells London Gatwick Slots
Stadler Rail Buys German Company BBR Group, Sets up Signalling Division
Merck KGaA Expands Neuroinflammatory Pipeline with Acquisition of Chord Therapeutics
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Adidas to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 1 Billion in Q1 2022
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022