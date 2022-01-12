Elekta Drops 4% After Philips Profit Warning
- (PLX AI) – Elekta shares fell 4% after Philips issued a profit warning this morning.
- Philips Q4 revenue is below consensus and below the company's earlier expectations as global supply chain shortages have intensified, the company said
- However, the move in Elekta's shares is exaggerated, analysts at Carnegie said
- Even though Philips is a partner to Elekta, there are no more read-overs for Elekta than for other medtech companies, Carnegie said
- The supply chain situation should not have changed for Elekta, the analysts said, maintaining a buy rating on the stock
