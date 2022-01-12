Elekta Drops 4% After Philips Profit Warning (PLX AI) – Elekta shares fell 4% after Philips issued a profit warning this morning. Philips Q4 revenue is below consensus and below the company's earlier expectations as global supply chain shortages have intensified, the company saidHowever, the … (PLX AI) – Elekta shares fell 4% after Philips issued a profit warning this morning.

Philips Q4 revenue is below consensus and below the company's earlier expectations as global supply chain shortages have intensified, the company said

However, the move in Elekta's shares is exaggerated, analysts at Carnegie said

Even though Philips is a partner to Elekta, there are no more read-overs for Elekta than for other medtech companies, Carnegie said

The supply chain situation should not have changed for Elekta, the analysts said, maintaining a buy rating on the stock Wertpapier

