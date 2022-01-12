PREVIEW: Chr. Hansen Seen Beating Consensus on Organic Growth (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen may beat consensus on first-quarter organic growth when it reports earnings tomorrow, analysts said. But the analysts differ on whether this would be a signal that the worst is over for the stockQ1 organic growth may come in … (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen may beat consensus on first-quarter organic growth when it reports earnings tomorrow, analysts said.

But the analysts differ on whether this would be a signal that the worst is over for the stock

Q1 organic growth may come in at 5.9%, or 1.5 percentage points above consensus, Nordea said (buy, DKK 610)

With valuation near multiyear lows, the Q1 report could be a catalyst for improved confidence in the company's organic growth momentum, Nordea said

Organic growth may surprise in Q1 in the H&N Division and beat consensus, but a return to past momentum is unrealistic as long as China continues to underperform, Carnegie said (sell, DKK 500)

Weak yogurt consumption in China and Human Health should remain a drag in Q1, Danske said (sell, DKK 440)

Guidance is expected to remain unchanged for the year at 5-8% organic growth and 27-28% EBIT margin, analysts said



