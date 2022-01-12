checkAd

PREVIEW: Chr. Hansen Seen Beating Consensus on Organic Growth

(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen may beat consensus on first-quarter organic growth when it reports earnings tomorrow, analysts said. But the analysts differ on whether this would be a signal that the worst is over for the stockQ1 organic growth may come in …

  • (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen may beat consensus on first-quarter organic growth when it reports earnings tomorrow, analysts said.
  • But the analysts differ on whether this would be a signal that the worst is over for the stock
  • Q1 organic growth may come in at 5.9%, or 1.5 percentage points above consensus, Nordea said (buy, DKK 610)
  • With valuation near multiyear lows, the Q1 report could be a catalyst for improved confidence in the company's organic growth momentum, Nordea said
  • Organic growth may surprise in Q1 in the H&N Division and beat consensus, but a return to past momentum is unrealistic as long as China continues to underperform, Carnegie said (sell, DKK 500)
  • Weak yogurt consumption in China and Human Health should remain a drag in Q1, Danske said (sell, DKK 440)
  • Guidance is expected to remain unchanged for the year at 5-8% organic growth and 27-28% EBIT margin, analysts said


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
12.01.2022, 12:55  |  48   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PREVIEW: Chr. Hansen Seen Beating Consensus on Organic Growth (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen may beat consensus on first-quarter organic growth when it reports earnings tomorrow, analysts said. But the analysts differ on whether this would be a signal that the worst is over for the stockQ1 organic growth may come in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Ørsted Buys 45% of Liquid Wind's FlagshipONE E-methanol Project in Sweden
Equinor Cuts Estimate to Mariner Reserves, Takes $1.8 Billion Impairment
TeamViewer Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA Margin 47% After Strong Q4
Philips Q4 Revenue Below Consensus Expectations
DoorDash CEO Tony Xu Joins Meta Board of Directors
CropEnergies Keeps FY Outlook Unchanged
BASF Partners with China BlueChemical, Wuhuan Engineering in CO2 Rich Marine Gas
VAT Group Sees FY Revenue CHF 901 Million; Q1 Guidance CHF 270-280 Million
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Adidas to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 1 Billion in Q1 2022
Bayer Says BlueRock Therapeutics Closes First Cohort in Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced ...
Novo Nordisk Sees Some Wegovy Doses Available in Mid-January in United States
Ørsted Buys 45% of Liquid Wind's FlagshipONE E-methanol Project in Sweden
BASF Starts Share Buyback Today; Up to EUR 3 Billion by End of 2023
RWE to Invest EUR 40 Million in 43 MW Spanish Wind Farm
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Stations Order Worth Over USD 6 Million
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
Norwegian Air Sells London Gatwick Slots
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Stadler Rail Buys German Company BBR Group, Sets up Signalling Division
Merck KGaA Expands Neuroinflammatory Pipeline with Acquisition of Chord Therapeutics
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022