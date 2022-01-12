Jeronimo Martins FY Sales Rise 8% Like-For-Like and Beat Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Jeronimo Martins FY revenue EUR 20,889 million vs. estimate EUR 20,700 million.
- Like-for-like up 8% for the year
- Q4 sales EUR 5,683 million, up 10.5% like-for-like
- Says closed 2021 with a very strong sales quarter
- Says in 2022 we will have to manage the acceleration of food inflation seen at the end of the year
- Says confident of profitable and sustainable growth in 2022
