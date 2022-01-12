Jeronimo Martins FY Sales Rise 8% Like-For-Like and Beat Consensus (PLX AI) – Jeronimo Martins FY revenue EUR 20,889 million vs. estimate EUR 20,700 million.Like-for-like up 8% for the yearQ4 sales EUR 5,683 million, up 10.5% like-for-likeSays closed 2021 with a very strong sales quarterSays in 2022 we will have to … (PLX AI) – Jeronimo Martins FY revenue EUR 20,889 million vs. estimate EUR 20,700 million.

Like-for-like up 8% for the year

Q4 sales EUR 5,683 million, up 10.5% like-for-like

Says closed 2021 with a very strong sales quarter

Says in 2022 we will have to manage the acceleration of food inflation seen at the end of the year

Says confident of profitable and sustainable growth in 2022 Wertpapier

