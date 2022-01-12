checkAd

SMA Solar Cuts 2021 EBITDA Outlook to EUR 20-30 Million from EUR 50-65 Million

(PLX AI) – SMA Solar cuts outlook to FY EBITDA EUR 20-30 million from EUR 50-65 Million.This is due to the ongoing negotiations regarding an existing service agreement in the area of operation and maintenance services for photovoltaic power plants …

  • (PLX AI) – SMA Solar cuts outlook to FY EBITDA EUR 20-30 million from EUR 50-65 Million.
  • This is due to the ongoing negotiations regarding an existing service agreement in the area of operation and maintenance services for photovoltaic power plants (O&M business)
  • The reason for the negotiations are defects in some of the solar parks to be maintained by SMA, which only became apparent after the contract was concluded, the company said

