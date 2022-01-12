SMA Solar Cuts 2021 EBITDA Outlook to EUR 20-30 Million from EUR 50-65 Million (PLX AI) – SMA Solar cuts outlook to FY EBITDA EUR 20-30 million from EUR 50-65 Million.This is due to the ongoing negotiations regarding an existing service agreement in the area of operation and maintenance services for photovoltaic power plants … (PLX AI) – SMA Solar cuts outlook to FY EBITDA EUR 20-30 million from EUR 50-65 Million.

This is due to the ongoing negotiations regarding an existing service agreement in the area of operation and maintenance services for photovoltaic power plants (O&M business)

The reason for the negotiations are defects in some of the solar parks to be maintained by SMA, which only became apparent after the contract was concluded, the company said So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 34,82 € , was einem Rückgang von -3,28% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

SMA Solar Technology Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 12.01.2022, 21:07 | | 11 0 | 0 12.01.2022, 21:07 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer