Bossard FY Sales CHF 995 Million Beats Consensus of CHF 975 Million (PLX AI) – Bossard Group recorded sales of CHF 995.1 million in 2021 (prior year: CHF 812.8 million).This corresponds to organic growth of 21.1%Consensus was CHF 975 millionSays EBIT margin for the financial year will likely fall within the upper … (PLX AI) – Bossard Group recorded sales of CHF 995.1 million in 2021 (prior year: CHF 812.8 million).

This corresponds to organic growth of 21.1%

Consensus was CHF 975 million

Says EBIT margin for the financial year will likely fall within the upper range of the anticipated 10 percent to 13 percent Wertpapier

