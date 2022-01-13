Bossard FY Sales CHF 995 Million Beats Consensus of CHF 975 Million
- (PLX AI) – Bossard Group recorded sales of CHF 995.1 million in 2021 (prior year: CHF 812.8 million).
- This corresponds to organic growth of 21.1%
- Consensus was CHF 975 million
- Says EBIT margin for the financial year will likely fall within the upper range of the anticipated 10 percent to 13 percent
