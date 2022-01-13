Sudzucker Keeps FY Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Sudzucker 9-month revenue EUR 5,639 million.While the special products segment's revenues were slightly above last year, the fruit segment's were up moderately and the sugar, CropEnergies and starch segments' increased significantlyGroup …
- (PLX AI) – Sudzucker 9-month revenue EUR 5,639 million.
- While the special products segment's revenues were slightly above last year, the fruit segment's were up moderately and the sugar, CropEnergies and starch segments' increased significantly
- Group EBITDA was significantly higher than last year at EUR 519 million
- Outlook confirmed
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 7,300-7,500 million
- Outlook FY operating result EUR 320-380 million
