Sudzucker Keeps FY Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – Sudzucker 9-month revenue EUR 5,639 million.While the special products segment's revenues were slightly above last year, the fruit segment's were up moderately and the sugar, CropEnergies and starch segments' increased significantlyGroup … (PLX AI) – Sudzucker 9-month revenue EUR 5,639 million.

While the special products segment's revenues were slightly above last year, the fruit segment's were up moderately and the sugar, CropEnergies and starch segments' increased significantly

Group EBITDA was significantly higher than last year at EUR 519 million

Outlook confirmed

Outlook FY revenue EUR 7,300-7,500 million

Outlook FY operating result EUR 320-380 million

