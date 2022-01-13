Hella Revenue in Line; Reports Massive Components Bottlenecks
Despite a decline in sales, the Automotive segment posts stronger development than the overall market, company says
- (PLX AI) – Hella half year adjusted revenue EUR 3,000 million vs. estimate EUR 3,000 million.
- Half year adjusted EBIT EUR 156 million
- Half year adjusted EBIT margin 5.1%
- Despite a decline in sales, the Automotive segment posts stronger development than the overall market, company says
- Strong spare parts and workshop business drive positive development in the Aftermarket segment
- Special Applications benefits from positive business for agricultural and construction machinery
- Continues to expect lack of market recovery in the second half of the year and increasing cost burdens
