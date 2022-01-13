Intertrust FY Adj. EBITA Margin 30%; Underlying Revenue Growth Below Guidance
(PLX AI) – Intertrust FY adjusted EBITA margin 30%.2021 underlying revenue growth approximately 1.5%, below guidance of 2-4%Intertrust confirms that the public offer by CSC is progressing as plannedQ4 2021 underlying revenue growth was slightly …
- (PLX AI) – Intertrust FY adjusted EBITA margin 30%.
- 2021 underlying revenue growth approximately 1.5%, below guidance of 2-4%
- Intertrust confirms that the public offer by CSC is progressing as planned
- Q4 2021 underlying revenue growth was slightly negative compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by a continued decline in the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Cayman Islands
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0