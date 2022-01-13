Intertrust FY Adj. EBITA Margin 30%; Underlying Revenue Growth Below Guidance (PLX AI) – Intertrust FY adjusted EBITA margin 30%.2021 underlying revenue growth approximately 1.5%, below guidance of 2-4%Intertrust confirms that the public offer by CSC is progressing as plannedQ4 2021 underlying revenue growth was slightly … (PLX AI) – Intertrust FY adjusted EBITA margin 30%.

2021 underlying revenue growth approximately 1.5%, below guidance of 2-4%

Intertrust confirms that the public offer by CSC is progressing as planned

Q4 2021 underlying revenue growth was slightly negative compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by a continued decline in the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Cayman Islands Wertpapier

Intertrust Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 13.01.2022, 07:17 | | 53 0 | 0 13.01.2022, 07:17 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer