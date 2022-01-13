Bang & Olufsen Chief Marketing Officer Birk Leaves Company (PLX AI) – B&O EVP and CMO Christian Birk to leave Bang & Olufsen.He will leave the company by the end of January 2022 due to personal reasons, B&O saidA search for Christian Birk’s successor will now be initiated: B&O (PLX AI) – B&O EVP and CMO Christian Birk to leave Bang & Olufsen.

