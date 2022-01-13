Ørsted to Build 16 MW Wind Farm in Northern Ireland (PLX AI) – Ørsted takes final investment decision on Ballykeel Onshore Wind Farm under first-ever utility-scale CPPA in Northern Ireland.The 16 MW wind farm will be located in the Antrim regionThe wind farm is expected to be operational in 2023 and … (PLX AI) – Ørsted takes final investment decision on Ballykeel Onshore Wind Farm under first-ever utility-scale CPPA in Northern Ireland.

The 16 MW wind farm will be located in the Antrim region

The wind farm is expected to be operational in 2023 and will bring Ørsted Onshore’s capacity in Ireland to 372 MW in operation and under construction Wertpapier

Orsted Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 13.01.2022, 09:03 | | 62 0 | 0 13.01.2022, 09:03 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer