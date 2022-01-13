Ørsted to Build 16 MW Wind Farm in Northern Ireland
- (PLX AI) – Ørsted takes final investment decision on Ballykeel Onshore Wind Farm under first-ever utility-scale CPPA in Northern Ireland.
- The 16 MW wind farm will be located in the Antrim region
- The wind farm is expected to be operational in 2023 and will bring Ørsted Onshore’s capacity in Ireland to 372 MW in operation and under construction
