Chr. Hansen Shares Rise 4% After Q1 Organic Growth Significantly Above Expectations (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares rose 4% at the open after first-quarter organic growth significantly exceeded expectations.

Q1 organic growth was 9%, compared to consensus estimates of 4.4%

Even the most optimistic forecasts were too low: Nordea predicted Chr. Hansen could post organic growth of 5.9%

Outlook was unchanged as analysts expected

Organic growth was driven by progress in both FC&E and H&N divisions

The adjusted EBIT margin came just under expectations (at 24.4% vs. consensus 25%), but the profitability level shouldn't be too surprising given the strong inflationary backdrop, traders said Wertpapier

