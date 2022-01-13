Nilfisk FY Revenue Will Come Ahead of Guidance as Q4 Beats Consensus (PLX AI) – Nilfisk Q4 revenue EUR 260.6 million vs. estimate EUR 244 milion.Q4 adjusted EBITDA EUR 31.5 millionQ4 adjusted EBITDA margin 12.1%For the full year 2021, revenue grew organically by 20.7% to EUR 994.9 million with an EBITDA before … (PLX AI) – Nilfisk Q4 revenue EUR 260.6 million vs. estimate EUR 244 milion.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA EUR 31.5 million

Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin 12.1%

For the full year 2021, revenue grew organically by 20.7% to EUR 994.9 million with an EBITDA before special items of EUR 144.3 million and an EBITDA margin before special items of 14.5%

Previously the FY guidance was 17-18% organic growth and 14-15% adj. EBITDA margin

The solid organic revenue and order intake growth was driven primarily by stronger than anticipated execution in our key markets, which in turn allowed us to better mitigate some of the supply chain limitations, CEO said



