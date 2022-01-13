PGS Rises on Kepler Double Upgrade, While TGS Is Cut (PLX AI) – PGS jumped 6% after a double upgrade at Kepler Cheuvreux, while TGS fell as the broker cut its recommendation.PGS was raised to buy from reduce, with price target raised to NOK 8.60 from NOK 4.50PGS has good opportunities to control its … (PLX AI) – PGS jumped 6% after a double upgrade at Kepler Cheuvreux, while TGS fell as the broker cut its recommendation.

PGS was raised to buy from reduce, with price target raised to NOK 8.60 from NOK 4.50

PGS has good opportunities to control its pricing and a fleet located in key regions such as the North Sea, Kepler said

Refinancing is the biggest uncertainty, but the company should see a strong increase in revenues through 2023: Kepler

Meanwhile, rival TGS fell 2.6% after Kepler resumed coverage with a cut to reduce from buy

Price target cut to NOK 70 from NOK 160

TGS is suffering the most from the seismic industry's structural change, and will have difficulty making money from its existing library, Kepler said



