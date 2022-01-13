Chr. Hansen Organic Growth Beat Inspires Confidence in Full Year Targets, Kepler Says (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen's strong organic sales in the first quarter are showing a strong recovery from the disappointing previous quarter, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.Chr. Hansen Q1 organic growth was 9%, compared to consensus estimates of 4.4% … (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen's strong organic sales in the first quarter are showing a strong recovery from the disappointing previous quarter, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.

Chr. Hansen Q1 organic growth was 9%, compared to consensus estimates of 4.4% after progress in both FC&E and H&N divisions

After several disappointing quarters, Q1 gives some confidence that Chr. Hansen will achieve their targets for the 2021/22 fiscal year, Kepler said

Shares rose 5.5% in mid-morning trading Wertpapier

